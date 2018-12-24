× Flight from Atlanta lands at Bradley after mechanical difficulty

WINDSOR LOCKS – A passenger jet with 170 people on board landed at Bradley International airport with a flat tire tonight.

Delta Airlines flight 1383 from Atlanta reported mechanical difficulties before landing this evening.

Fire and emergency crews were put on standby for the flight that was scheduled to land at 6:13 p.m. It arrived at about that time. Bradley officials said it landed safely, and referred other questions to Delta airlines.

Delta issued a statement that read:

“Delta flight 1383 from Atlanta to Hartford landed safely after one of the aircraft’s tires deflated shortly after takeoff from Atlanta. The flight landed safely and the aircraft proceeded to the gate where passengers deplaned normally. Customer and crew member safety remains Delta’s top priority.”