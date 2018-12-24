Light snow Monday morning, clear skies for tonight into Christmas!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ve been seeing some light snow this morning, which will hopefully put some people in a festive holiday mood! This won’t be leading to much accumulation, with a coating to an inch or so across much of the state when all is said and done. It’s not a big storm, so this is not one of those snowfalls that’ll suddenly blow up into 8″ or anything.

That light snow will taper down by the middle of the day, and we may have a bit of clearing during the afternoon. It’ll be nice to see some sunshine! Temperatures will warm up just a bit, into the 40 degree range by afternoon.

If you’re going out for any evening plans, the weather will be nice and quiet. It’ll be somewhat breezy, but mainly clear skies and seasonably cool temps should be fine for Santa to do his thing!

Christmas Day looks great. Quiet skies, temperatures in the 30s to near 40, and abundant sunshine will be great for anyone making the trip to visit friends or family.

We keep that quiet weather around for much of the rest of this week. Temperatures will slowly come back up into the 40 degree range, and then get up near 50 by Friday. Friday also brings our next chance for rain, as a storm brings us the chance for around a half-inch of rain. We then clear things out for the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: AM light snow, then some clearing skies during the afternoon. Highs around 40.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with fairly light winds and cool temps. Great for Santa! Lows: 25-30.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High: upper 30s – near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: near 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 35-40.

FRIDAY: Rain likely with warmer temperatures. Highs around 50.

SATURDAY: Clearing skies with highs in the 40s.

