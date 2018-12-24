× Police: Man arrested following alleged armed robbery, pursuit

NEW HAVEN — What started as a robbery in Milford, turned into a police pursuit into New Haven, according to police.

New Haven police say they arrested 46-year-old Darryl Huckabee after they say he led police on a chase. The chase ended after police say Huckabee collided with a West Haven police cruiser. A woman and child were inside the car as well.

Police say it all started at the Connecticut Post Mall, in Milford. Police received a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday. A description of the car suspected in the robbery was broadcasted to police, and Huckabee was soon spotted in West Haven.

Police chased Huckabee from West Haven to New Haven, with New Haven police joining in.

New Haven police say the crash with the West Haven police officer that ended the pursuit happened in the Newhallville neighborhood of the city. Police also say that a gun was found in the car.

The adult woman, and the child were taken to a hospital for minor injuries from the crash. Huckabee was also checked for minor injuries, before being taken into custody.

New Haven and Milford Police say the investigation into the robbery and crash are ongoing.