Police: Man shoots, kills dog after it attacks

HAMDEN — Hamden Police say a man shot and killed his pit bull after it attacked another dog.

The incident happened on Sunday as Walter Haller was walking his dog ‘off leash’ at Brook Street and Wintergreen Avenue, at Pine Green Recreational Park.

Another Hamden resident, with a dog on a leash and three children, also were walking in the park. Police say that Haller’s dog then attacked, causing serious injury to the other dog.

Out of fear the dog would attack the children, police say Haller pulled out his .22 handgun and shot his dog, killing it.

It’s unknown if there were any other injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing.