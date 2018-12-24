× Serious injuries after wrong-way crash on Route 2

GLASTONBURY — State Police say there were serious injuries after a crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury.

The crash happened early Monday morning. State Police say a car was driving the wrong way (westbound on an eastbound lane), and collided with a tractor-trailer near exit 9.

State Police have closed two lanes as they investigate the crash, and DEEP helps clean up a fuel spill.

Police say only one person was in the car at the time.

This is a developing story.