Beautiful weather for Christmas Day with sun and seasonable temps

Merry Christmas! Things will be beautiful out there this morning, with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temps. The lows will only dip into the 20s heading into your Wednesday.
A slight warmup is expected as we head into the latter part of the week, and a rainstorm will move in bringing temps up into the 50s once again. Overall, expect to see around half an inch to 1 inch of rain from this storm. The weekend will see a big cool down and a chance for some snow heading into New Year's Eve. Nothing is set in stone with this storm.... but we will keep a close eye.
FORECAST DETAILS:
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High: upper 30s - near 40 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: near 40.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 35-40.
FRIDAY: Rain likely with warmer temperatures. Highs around 50.
SATURDAY: Clearing skies with highs in the 40s.
Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli
or on Twitter:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli