No questions about salary history among new Connecticut laws

HARTFORD — Connecticut employers will soon be barred from asking prospective employees about their salary histories during job interviews.

It’s one of a handful of new laws that are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

The 2018 legislation is seen as a way to help women receive equal pay for equal work. Proponents say women who are underpaid at their first job often continue to be underpaid throughout their careers.

Other new laws aimed at protecting women are also set to take effect, including legislation protecting free access to contraception. Another law will ensure access to the 10 essential health benefits in the federal Affordable Care Act remain in place, including prenatal care.

The new year also brings a new $12 annual surcharge on certain homeowner policies to help address crumbling foundations.