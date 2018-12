× Person in Willimantic transported to hospital in connection with a stabbing

WILLIMANTIC — One person was transported to Hartford Hospital on calls of a stabbing in Willimantic Tuesday evening.

Dispatch could not say where the person was specifically stabbed, but could say that the person was flown out of Windham Hospital.

Life Star was dispatched around 7 p.m.

It is unclear the condition of the person.

This is a developing story.