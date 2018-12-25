× Police: Milford man arrested for attempted burglary after fight with wife

MILFORD — Milford Police say a man was arrested after he attempted to burglarize a store following an alleged fight with his wife.

Police say just before midnight Monday, a burglary alarm went off at a business located on Bridgeport Avenue. The business owner called police, and said he could see a man on his surveillance cameras wearing a grey hoodie, and blue jeans. The man was inside the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Isaias Mendoza-Perez trying to hide on the property.

Police arrested Mendoza-Perez, and after a preliminary investigation, they learned that three other businesses in the area had either been broken into, or tried to be.

Police say when they talked to Mendoza-Perez, he told them that he had a fight with his wife, and ‘does stupid things when he fights with her.’

Mendoza-Perez was charged with burglary, attempted burglary, larceny, and criminal mischief.

He was held on a $100,000 bond, and will appear in Milford Superior Court on Wednesday.