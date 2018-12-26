2 people arrested in connection with Milford home invasion

MILFORD — Two people were arrested in connection with a home invasion that happened late Tuesday evening.

Police said that they responded to home at West Main Street early Wednesday morning, on calls of someone being threatened with a gun. Police were notified by a friend through a social media messenger account.

When officers arrived to the home, they found an unwanted man and woman inside with the victim. The victim said that around 10:15 p.m. on December 25, three men and one woman entered his home without permission to collect a debt that was owed to the woman.

One of the men, Sean Artis, told the victim that he had a gun and would kill him if he tried to contact police. The victim contacted a friend through social media, who in turn told police.

The gun was later discovered to be a BB gun inside Artis’s jacket.

The two other men at the house left before the police arrived.

Cassandra Vitale, 26 of West Haven, was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Artis, 32, was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, threatening in the first degree, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Artis and Vitale were both held on a $200,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on December 26, 2018.