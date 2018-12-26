× Former health exchange CEO pays $5,000 state ethics penalty

HARTFORD — The former CEO of Connecticut’s health insurance exchange has paid a $5,000 civil penalty for accepting employment with a state contractor too soon after leaving Access Health CT.

The Office of State Ethics announced Wednesday the contractor, New York-based Softheon Inc., will also pay a $5,000 penalty for offering James Wadleigh employment. The company hired him in September as chief operating officer, five months after he left the exchange.

Wadleigh in 2017 participated in awarding the company a state contract valued at more than $50,000 for information technology services. But state law prevented him from accepting employment with Softheon less than a year after leaving Access Health.

Wadleigh says he misunderstood the restriction and resigned from Softheon in October. The company admits to violating the state’s ethics code.