MIDDLETOWN — A rollover crash shut down I-91 southbound in Middletown.

The highway was closed between exits 20 and 19.

According to the website CT Travel Smart, two cars were involved in the crash.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the crash.

The scene was cleared up and police said there were only minor injuries.

