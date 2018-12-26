× Lamont taps former Utah prison chief for Connecticut job

HARTFORD — Gov.-elect Ned Lamont is nominating the former executive director of Utah’s Department of Corrections to oversee Connecticut’s prison system.

The Democrat on Wednesday called Rollin Cook “a national expert and a leader in his field,” praising Cook’s focus on criminal justice reform, including rehabilitation of inmates and their re-entry into society. Lamont says Cook’s efforts align with his policies. Lamont has been complimentary of outgoing Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s prison reform efforts, promising to build upon them.

Lamont says Cook has been a partner with reform advocates, law enforcement and correctional officers.

Cook began his 29-year career as a correctional officer in the Salt Lake City Sheriff’s Office. In April, he stepped down as executive director of Utah’s Department of Corrections after five years.

His nomination requires legislative confirmation.