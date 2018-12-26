Mostly sunny Thursday with temps in the mid 30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quiet weather sticks around on Thursday, but we do have rain coming in for the end of the week.

As a storm moves in from the west early on Friday morning, there may be just enough cold air to lead to a few slick spots in northern CT. Otherwise, temperature will rise quickly enough to give us rain on Friday.

In terms of rain amounts, around a half-inch to an inch of rain looks like the most likely scenario. It'll be yet another rainstorm in what has been a year full of soakers.

In fact, we're currently at our 5th wettest year on record, and Friday's rain may push us into the 4 spot. Regardless of our exact spot, we'll be finishing in the top five.

The weekend looks quiet and cool overall, but Sunday we'll be watching a storm nearby. Some projections have given us a few inches of snow from this storm, but many have since backed off and kept it to the south.

Whether it hits us or not, this one doesn't look like a huge snowfall. At this point, we'll keep a few snow showers in the forecast, but just know that it doesn't look too impressive in terms of accumulating snow.

As we start off 2019 on Tuesday, we have a few rain showers to deal with, but no major storms are in our near future.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows: 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Rain likely with warmer temperatures. Rain may taper off in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

SATURDAY: Clearing skies with highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Snow showers possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High: Low 30s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli