× PD: CT Post Mall closed following several disturbances; 2 juveniles arrested

MILFORD — Milford Police Department said two juveniles were arrested Wednesday night following several disturbances at the CT Post Mall.

Milford PIO Mike DeVito said they are trying to evacuate the mall at the moment.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No other details have been released.

The latest details coming up on the FOX61 News at 10.