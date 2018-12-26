× Plainville suspicious deaths investigation deemed murder-suicide

PLAINVILLE — The deaths of two brothers in Plainville have been ruled a murder-suicide Wednesday morning.

Police said on December 22 in the morning, police officers responded to Robertson Airport on calls of two dead people inside a car.

The two men were identified as brothers, 66 year-old Byron Anderson and 68 year-old Nils Anderson. Both men were from Plainville.

The deaths were deemed suspicious and police immediately began a criminal investigation.

During the investigation, police found that Nils shot and killed Byron with a handgun before turning the gun on himself.

Police said that they have no reason to believe anyone else was involved in this incident.