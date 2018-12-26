Pleasant week ahead – Weekend weather looks rough

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A rather pleasant Wednesday for us as we all headed back to work, and thankfully there is some more decent weather tomorrow.

Quiet weather sticks around on Thursday, but we do have rain coming in for the end of the week.

The storm in question is a very dynamic storm that has a history of producing severe weather as well as blizzard conditions. This weather did a number on the Midwest and had a hand in crippling holiday travel for some, as well as cancelling a College Football Bowl Game in Texas. Thankfully, this storm will not give us much more than some heavy rain at times.

In terms of rain amounts, around a half-inch to an inch of rain looks like the most likely scenario. It'll be yet another rainstorm in what has been a year full of soakers.

In fact, we're currently at our 5th wettest year on record, and Friday's rain may push us into the 4 spot. Regardless of our exact spot, we'll be finishing in the top five.

The weekend looks quiet and cool overall, but Sunday we'll be watching a storm nearby. Some projections have given us a few inches of snow from this storm, but many have since backed off and kept it to the south. There is still considerable uncertainty in the outcome of this event, and track will be key.

Whether it hits us or not, this one doesn't look like a huge snowfall. At this point, we'll keep a few snow showers in the forecast, but just know that it doesn't look too impressive in terms of accumulating snow.

As we start off 2019 on Tuesday, Things look rainy. Temps will start off the year particularly seasonable, as opposed to the start of 2018, when bitter arctic cold and a blizzard was the headline.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows: 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Rain likely with warmer temperatures. Rain may taper off in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

SATURDAY: Clearing skies with highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Snow showers possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High: Low 30s.

