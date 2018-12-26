× State Police holiday travel, by the numbers

HARTFORD — State Police will continue with increased patrol all over Connecticut through midnight tonight in an effort to crack down on aggressive drivers.

Troopers have been out in full force since December 21st and will have added patrols on Connecticut roads and highways through Wednesday night as they focus on drivers breaking the law, and driving under the influence.

State police have already recorded 47 DUI arrests which is nearly double from last year‘s holiday period.

Speeding violations are also up from a year ago as 486 tickets have been written for going to fast over the last four days.

State police say they have investigated more than 400 accidents during that time, 46 of which involved injuries.

Statistics also show that there were two fatalities during this year’s holiday travel season which is up from one in 2017.

Holiday Travel Stats – Connecticut State Police

Dec. 21st – Dec. 25th

2018 2017

SPEEDING 486 465

DUI ARRESTS 47 28

ACCIDENTS 419 521

(with injury) 46 58

FATALITIES 2 1

SERVICE CALLS 6,277 6.737