Two juvenile brothers arrested in separate Bidgeport shootings

BRIDGEPORT - Police say the 15-year-old male they arrested, for allegedly shooting three people on Christmas night in Bridgeport, is the brother of a minor charged in the shooting death of 12-year-old Clinton Howell last week.
Howell's family showed up at Bridgeport Superior Court Wednesday morning, thinking 18-year-old Tajay Chambers, charged with the 7th grader's murder, would be arraigned, but that was put off a day. Then, they were hit with the news of last night's shooting.
Tuesday evening, at 10:30, Bridgeport police were notified, by their new shot spotter technology, of a shooting near a Shell station, at the corner of Main Street and North Avenue. Police the 15-year-old boy, whose brother was allegedly involved in last week's shooting of Clinton Howell, shot three people Tuesday night.
"He needs to be off the streets," said Chief Armando Perez. "This is a violent individual that does not belong on the streets of Bridgeport."