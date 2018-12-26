Winning $3 million Mega Millions sold in Bristol on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL – A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was sold Christmas morning at Avenue News in Bristol, according to Connecticut lottery officials.

The winning numbers drawn on December 25 were 2 - 8 - 42 - 43 - 50. The Mega Ball was 6, and the Megaplier was 3.

Brian LaPierre, owner of Avenue News, which is located on Farmington Avenue, said this was the highest-winning ticket ever sold in his store.

“It’s a great Christmas present for somebody,” said LaPierre. “I’m hoping it’s one of my regular customers and someone who needs the money.”

CT Lottery players will get another chance at winning the $348 million Mega Millions jackpot on Friday with an estimated cash value of $210.2.