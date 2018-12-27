1 dead following double shooting in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police said one person was killed Thursday afternoon following a double shooting in the area of Garden Street and Pliny Street.

When they arrived on scene, they said they found two victims, where only one was responsive.

Lieutenant Paul Cicero explained how police received notification.

“Right around 4:36 this afternoon we received ShotSpotter activation of seven rounds fired in the vicinity of Garden Street and Pliny Street. Several 911 calls were also received a dispatch center."

Within minutes of the shooting, it was clear, the Hartford Police Department was treating this double shooting as a potential homicide.

Multiple HPD Cruisers followed an ambulance to the hospital as CPR was being performed on a victim. A large area was taped off in the north end neighborhood. HPD homicide detectives as well as command staff were on scene almost immediately.

"Police located two victims. One individual was unresponsive on scene, and the other individual was suffering from two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of the individuals was struck in the head, he has ultimately been declared deceased.”

The victim who was shot in the leg managed to run a block away, to the corner of Garden and Mather Street, where he collapsed and was taken away by ambulance.

His injuries described as non-life threatening at St. Francis Hospital. But roughly an hour into the investigation, Lt. Cicero was asking for public assistance.

“And so anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call the Hartford police major crimes division.”

As 2018 comes to a close, this marks the Capitol City’s 21st homicide. Police have not released any suspects information, motives or names.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.