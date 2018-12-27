A look at the juvenile system in CT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It’s been a busy last few weeks for multiple police departments across Connecticut, particularly with recent crimes involving teens that resulted in multiple arrests.

Governor Malloy said his administration has made strides when it comes to the juvenile system. However, he acknowledges that the recent events that has been taking place in Connecticut, is something that should be taken seriously.

The latest incident happened Wednesday.

Massive brawls erupted in two Connecticut malls, one in Milford and another in Manchester.

Another incident happened Christmas Day.

A triple shooting in Bridgeport left all of the victims with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the 15-year-old arrested in this shooting is the brother of another teen involved in a fatal shooting in Bridgeport. That shooting killed 12-year-old Clinton Howell.

“Again the same question. How do you get these guns off the street? And these kids they just don’t care. They are out there, and they’ll shoot anyone,” said Chief Armando Perez, from the Bridgeport Police.

Governor Malloy said what’s been going on the last weeks does not paint a full picture of what’s happening in Connecticut. He said according to new numbers released by his office his administration has made a dent in the number of teens being arrested.

“The reality is that even with those crimes committed in those past few week's crimes being committed by individuals particularly young individuals are down significantly,” said Governor Malloy.

Nonetheless, he and his team said there is still a lot of work ahead when it comes to reforming the criminal justice system. One of them is how often special parole is being used.