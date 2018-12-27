Black Wolves to hold hat and glove giveaway at home opener Friday

UNCASVILLE — The New England Black Wolves kick off their home opener Friday night against Saskatchewan Rush, but throughout the game, bins will be set up inside each entrance of Mohegan Sun Arena for anyone who wants to donate hats and gloves for children and adults in need.

For those who donate, you will be entered to win a photo with the player of your choice on the field post-game.

Also, the first 5,000 fans who attend the game, will receive rally towels.

But wait, there’s more.

In addition to the rally towels, fans can enjoy some ice cold soda all night for free.

