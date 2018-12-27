× Canton man killed after struck by car

CANTON — Police say 61-year-old Robert Brothwell of Canton is dead after he was hit by a car.

Police say they were called to the pedestrian vs car crash near Route 44 and Dunham Road around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Brothwell was rushed to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say he was killed as a result of being struck by the car, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Police are still investigating the crash.