× Car bursts into flames following Westport crash

WESTPORT — Scary pictures out of Westport after a car burst into flames after crashing.

Westport Fire Department says the single-car crash happened on Wilton Road just after 3 a.m. and one person was reported trapped inside.

The units who arrived first on scene say the only person who was in the car was out.

Firefighters doused the flames, and the driver was treated for unknown injuries.