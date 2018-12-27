× Flu shot deadline for pre-k students approaching

HARTFORD — If you have a three or a four-year-old in pre-k, time is running short for you to get them a flu shot.

The deadline is December 31st, and the Department of Health says it’s a requirement, and if they don’t get a flu shot by the 31st, then they must be kept home from school for the duration of flu season (March 31st), unless they get the shot.

DPH says that an average of 20,000 children younger than 5 years old are hospitalized because of flu complication, and the requirement is to help reduce the risk. The American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend routine annual flu vaccinations for children older than 6 months.

DPH goes on to say that by law, children aged 6 months to 4 years who attended a licensed child-care program and/or school must get their vaccines. They say that if the majority of children immunized between September and December, they and school officials will be able to better track any issues arising from the illness.

But, there are exceptions to the pre-k rule, including children with certain medical conditions and religions that don’t permit vaccines.

