ICE detainer placed on 18-year-old accused of killing 12-year-old Clinton Howell

BRIDGEPORT -- The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old boy last week in Bridgeport was arraigned on multiple charges, including murder Thursday.

Tajay Chambers, who police said admitted to them that he shot Clinton Howell to death on December 18th, had his bond set at $1 million.

“It feels a little bit better,” said Gamel Dawkins, Clinton Howell’s brother.

“I know this is just the beginning of a long journey and a process.”

A native of Jamaica, Chambers has lived with family in Bridgeport for 16 months, according to his Public Defender. The judge confirmed immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on him because he is not a U.S. citizen.

Hearing that was an eye-opener for the 12-year-old victim's family, who asked for stricter immigration enforcement.

“Making sure you know citizens are here and basically you know not extending visas or illegal immigrants because stuff like this happens and they take American citizens lives,” said Dawkins.

Police said the intended target was Clinton Howell's older teenage cousin, with whom the 7th grader was walking home from a convenience store when the shooting occurred.

“It’s a long journey ahead for him as well and you know as family we are there and we are going to guide him all the way to the end,” Dawkins said of his cousin’s plight.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Howell's cousin admitted to firing a pellet gun shot at the stolen SUV the four suspects were driving in. The cousin told police he had a social media beef going with the driver of the car, 16-year-old Alexander Bolanos, whose case was transferred to adult court Wednesday.

“Age 15, 16, 17 can be transferred to adult court,” said Attorney Frank Riccio, who represents a 14-year-old - one of the three minor defendants, who were all charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said Chambers told them after their car was hit with the pellet gun shot, they turned around, drove back toward Howell and his cousin and that's when Chambers said he fired gun shots out of a rear passenger window.

Clinton Howell will be laid to rest January 11, which is just two days before what would have been his 13th birthday.