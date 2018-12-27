× Officials identify man killed in Seymour fire

SEYMOUR — The Deputy Fire Marshal confirmed that the man killed in a fire Saturday was 30-year-old Sean Lindsley.

The fire happened at the condo complex at 79 Balance Rock Road.

Seymour Fire chief Timothy Willis said that 50 firefighters from Seymour and Oxford Fire Department battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Seymour Fire Marshal’s Office, Seymour Police Department, and the CSP Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. The identity of the man has not been released.

41.388050 -73.093002