Police: City of New Haven Public Works employee arrested following assault

NEW HAVEN — Police say 51-year-old Henry Bell was arrested after reportedly assaulting his co-worker after hours Wednesday.

Police believe the fight stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Bell and another Public Works employee who finished their shift, and left work.

Police say that Bell had a handgun, and began pistol-whipping his co-worker in the head outside a Middletown Avenue residence. During the assault, police say the gun went off. Witnesses reportedly heard a single gunshot.

After the assault, police say Bell fled the scene in a car. The victim suffered minor injuries to his face, and was taken to the hospital.

Bell was arrested Thursday morning without incident.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.