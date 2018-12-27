× Police release suspect descriptions from Wethersfield bank robbery

WETHERSFIELD — Two armed bank robbers made off with an unknown amount of cash after threatening bank employees this morning.

Wethersfield police say a 9-1-1 call from a bank employee and an automated alarm sent them to the People’s Bank at 486 Silas Deane Highway at 10:08 this morning.

Bank employees said a man and a woman entered the bank wielding chrome colored semi-automatic handguns. The female suspect pointed the pistol at employees and ordered them to sit on the floor. The male suspect threatened to harm employees as he forced two of them help him get cash. Both suspects rapidly left the bank and fled north on the Silas Deane Highway (Route 99) in a mid-sized burgundy red vehicle.

The male suspect was described as being a six-foot-tall, thin build, white or Hispanic male with brown hair, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt or jacket and sunglasses.

The female suspect was described as being 5”3”, with a Hispanic descent, wearing a mid-back length dark-colored wig, sunglasses, and a long tan-colored jacket.

The suspects remain at large, however officers are actively pursuing leads in this case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2901.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police say a car that was set on fire and abandoned near the scene may also be related to the robbery. They have secured the car and are “processing it as an ancillary crime scene.”

Police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when conducting bank or ATM transactions. They also encourage people who if they are victims of a robbery, to not put their physical safety at risk in order to protect any cash or material item.