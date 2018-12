Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A power plant explosion caused social media to go into a frenzy after a blue light illuminated the New York sky Thursday night.

According to PIX11, viewers sent in photos of a blue light that lit up parts of the New York City.

PIX11 said NYPD was investigating a transformer explosion at Astoria East and North Queens Con Ed power plant.

Click here for the latest updates.