Tractor-trailer flips on side, ties up traffic at I-91/95 interchange in New Haven

NEW HAVEN – A tractor trailer flipped onto its side on the ramp that leads from I-91 South to I-95 North shortly before 1PM today.

State police, DOT and two tow trucks are working together to remove the tractor trailer from the exit ramp. The exit ramp is closed and traffic is backed up on I-91 South in New Haven.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

