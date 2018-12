HARTFORD — Police are responding to a double shooting in the area of Garden Street and Pliny Street Thursday evening.

Hartford police said one person has died and this is a homicide investigation.

At this time, no other details have been released.

#BREAKING garden st. Reports of 2 people shot. Can see 1 person being loaded onto stretcher @FOX61News #Hartford pic.twitter.com/VTZjhhiJyq — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) December 27, 2018

PD now putting up crime tape to CLOSE part of garden st #Hartford . Have counted 4 ambulances @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/3qx9aVsnGd — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) December 27, 2018

