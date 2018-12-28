Farmington police looking for man in connection with bank robbery

UNIONVILLE– Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Friday.

Farmington police said that around 6:30 p.m., they responded to the People’s Bank inside the Stop & Shop on Farmington Avenue in Unionville.

The man showed the bank teller a note implying he had a gun and demanded money.

The man is believed to be the same suspect in a string of bank robberies across the state.

If anyone recognizes the man, please call Detective Blumetti at 860-675-2462 or the Farmington Police Department’s anonymous tip line, 860-675-2483.