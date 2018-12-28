Foodie Friday: Jesse Camille’s Restaurant

NAUGATUCK — Good food in a warm atmosphere with a fantastic view is what Jesse Camille’s Restaurant in Naugatuck is all about.

Situated along a golf course (Hop Brook), JC’s as it’s nicknamed, is a friendly joint where the menu shines in any situation. Whether it’s a quick lunch, dinner with friends or a special evening out, this is the place to go in the Valley.

Italian and American classics are taken to a whole new level. The menu is creative and full of options. From the Truffle Parmesan Wings or their famous New England Clam Chowder to their unbelievable Boston Style BBQ Sirloin Steak Tips, Turkey Tips or the Shrimp & Scallops Truffle Risotto, the flavor and attention to detail is second to none.

Barbara D. wrote in an online review, “Incredible food and perfect cocktails! The margarita shrimp appetizer is awesome (especially with a few Bloody Mary’s) and the Scallops with Risotto was perfect. Support this great local business!”

If a burger, sandwich, hearty appetizer or a fresh beet salad is your thing, the trip to “The Tuck” should be in your future.

Larry Erickson and his wife Carla have owned this hidden gem since 1996 where the food brings you in but the sense of family keeps you coming back.

“Great ambience and the food was well prepared and really solid! Try the salmon or scallops. Both exquisite,” wrote Dave V.