Hartford Winter Meals Program making sure no child goes hungry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The city of Hartford is trying to make sure no child goes hungry this winter break.

Through a generous donation, the city has started a new Winter Break Meal Program.

Children are fed lunch and dinner at 3 different recreational centers across the city. City leaders say this helps lift the financial burden from parents, something that they say can come in handy during the holiday season.

“We want to make sure these families have a resource instead of them figuring out how they're going to feed their kids during the time period before school is open,” says Troy Stewart, the Assistant Director for the Department of Family, Youth, and Recreation.

Recreation centers also open up their pool, gym, and game room for children and their families .

The goal is to make programs like this available year round, and give students a safe place to be at when they’re not in school.