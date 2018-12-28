× Man arrested in connection with a Branford hit and run

BRANFORD — A man was taken into police custody Friday in connection with a November hit and run.

Police said that on November 4, a woman was riding her bicycle when she was struck by a white Ford truck. She suffered serious injuries and the truck drove away.

An investigation revealed that Stephen Irish was the driver of the truck.

Irish,34, was arrested by Branford police at his North Haven home. He was charged with evading responsibility with physical injury, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to make a payment with a revoked payment card.

He is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court.