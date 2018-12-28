Mega Millions reaches $370 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL -- Friday the Mega Millions Jackpot climbed to 370 million dollars.

Connecticut residents say as soon as the jackpot reaches 300 million it is time to play.

“I just do quick pick I don’t really have any certain numbers that are lucky,” says James Stender, from Rocky Hill.

Although the odds of winning a jackpot is 1 in 302 million, that is not stopping people from thinking what they would do if they were to win the big prize.

“Maybe a vacation...I’m not really sure I never had that much money...I have to stop and think about it,” says Bill Lynch, from Norwich.

“I’d save a lot of it for my kid and I would definitely invest quite a bit of it,” says Stender.

The drawing will take place Friday at 11pm and can be watched live on FOX 61.