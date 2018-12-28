× Police in standoff with suspect at Plainville shopping plaza

PLAINVILLE — Police are in a standoff with a suspect at a shopping plaza in Plainville.

Police said that a man is believed to have fired two shots behind the Lowes store at the Connecticut Commons Shopping Plaza on New Britain Avenue.

Police found the man at Dick’s Sporting Goods and are currently negotiating with him.

There is no threat to the public and no one was hurt.

The man is believed to be around 25 -35 years-old, say police.

The suspect is not threatening police but is not complying with them.

Police sent out a text message warning the public to stay away from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Avoid Dick’s Sporting Goods Plaza in Plainville! It is a active police scene with the regional SWAT team on site. @dickssportingss #plainville #discksportinggoods pic.twitter.com/I32pEI2Dx3 — Patrick M. Kilby (@PatrickMKilby) December 28, 2018

Plainville Police source confirms an armed barricaded suspect. No known injuries at this point. They are asking for people to stay away from Dick’s. — Brian Foley (@LtFoley) December 28, 2018