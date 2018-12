× Police searching for robbery suspect in Glastonbury, K9s assisting

GLASTONBURY — Police say a robbery happened at the United Bank on Main Street Friday morning.

Multiple 911 calls came in around 11:15, and multiple units were called in.

It’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured, or if any weapon was displayed/used.

Police say K9s were called in to help search a nearby apartment building.

This is a developing story.