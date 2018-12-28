Rainy, breezy Friday; Mostly sunny Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re watching for slick spots during the morning in far northern CT, but we change to all rain for the rest of the day today. Grab the umbrella if you’re headed out!

In terms of rain amounts, around a half-inch to an inch of rain looks like the most likely scenario. It’ll be yet another rainstorm in what has been a year full of soakers. In fact, we’re currently at our 5th wettest year on record, and today’s rain may push us into the 4 spot. Regardless of our exact spot, we’ll be finishing in the top five.

The weekend looks quiet and cool overall. It’ll be breezy on Saturday as colder air starts to rush in from the northwest. Highs will be in the mid/upper 40s, but that breeze will make it feel a bit colder by the end of the day. Sunday will be quiet and chilly. We were watching a storm, but we’re much more confident it’ll stay away from us on Sunday.

For our last day of the year, we have something all too familiar in the forecast: More rain. It doesn’t look like a huge storm, but rain showers may be around during the PM hours, and likely to around midnight.

As we start off 2019 on Tuesday, we may have a wet start to the day, but overall drier weather will take hold for the middle of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Rain, heavy at times in the morning/mid-day. Breezy, with winds 10-25 mph and a few gusts . Highs near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures in the 40s with a cooler feel to the air due to the breeze.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. High: Low 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: PM rain, possibly continuing into the midnight hour. Highs around 40.

