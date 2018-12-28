WorkinCT #CTConfident: Looking back at businesses shaping Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our great state is filled with businesses large and small.

The talented workforce of Connecticut puts out products seen all over the world. Companies like Sikorsky are leading the way in military aircraft.

“I’d put our engineering department up against anybody in the world. We design the best and safest and reliable helicopters anywhere,” said Dan Schultz, President of Sikorsky.

The company puts more than 6,500 people to work in Stratford.

While Sikorsky is making its mark in defense, Stanley Black and Decker in New Britain continues to be a brand used all over the nation.

“What we tried to do was also open up people’s eyes to what a breakthrough innovation could be, and to come up with ideas that were game changing ideas, world changing ideas,” said Jim Loree, President and CEO Stanley Black and Decker.

Looking at the present and what it means for the future is a daily occurrence at The Jackson Laboratory in Farmington.

“We are focused on using the latest technologies in genetics and genomics to further advance medicine and healthcare,” said Dr. Charles Lee, Director of Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine.

Large companies and labs aren’t the only things keeping Connecticut working. The state is filled with small businesses like Story and Soil in Hartford.

“We didn’t think there was a fantastic coffee shop in town, so we saw it as a whole, as a need in the city,” said Michael McCoy, Co-owner of Story and Soil.

The shop provides coffee to customers and also supports other Connecticut businesses like Giv Coffee in Canton.

“I started roasting tiny little batches for myself and playing around with it. Through farmers markets, giving to friends and family, starting to sell that way, we also began a philanthropic coffee company,” said Jeff Brooks, Co-owner of Giv Coffee.

So many in Connecticut starting with a passion and a plan and turning it into a business, like the owners of CT Virtual Golf in Waterbury.

“Vince and I are avid golfers. We play in the area. We looked for something to do in the winter, and we would go to other places in the state to play, further than this area, and we thought something like this would do well in the Waterbury area,” said Anthony DiBona, Owner of CT Virtual Golf.

If you have a business story you think we should feature on FOX 61, email us at WorkinCT@fox61.com and tell us what makes our state great using #CTConfident on social media.