STAMFORD — Police said they responded to the area of Springdale, Stamford Saturday evening on calls of a body being found.

Metro-North Railroad tweeted out that the New Canaan Branch services is delayed due to police presence.

The MTA PD are actively investigating the incident.

The body has not been identified.

A substitute bus service is being provided to the New Canaan Branch.

This is a developing story.