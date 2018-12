× Elderly man arrested following police standoff in Hartland

HARTLAND — An elderly man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a police standoff.

Police said they responded to the First Church of Hartland Saturday afternoon on calls of a 75 year-old man who locked himself inside his car. He was armed with a handgun.

The man, who has not been identified yet by State police, was taken into custody peacefully.

No injuries were reported by police.

#BREAKING Large police scene at 1st church of #Hartland . Can see armored vehicle in lot @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/lr91TtbZQl — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) December 29, 2018

This is a developing story.