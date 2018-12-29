× Jet bridge collapse at Baltimore airport leaves 6 injured

BALTIMORE — A “partial equipment failure” involving a jet bridge at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) in Maryland on Saturday left six people injured.

The airport tweeted six people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The jet bridge, an extendable hallway stretching from the terminal to the plane, was at Gate E-10 of the airport.

The BWI Fire and Rescue Department responded, along with mutual aid, the tweet added.

The jet bridge failure at BWI Airport is “under investigation,” according to another tweet from the airport.

The bridge will remain closed until the investigation is over, the tweet said. The aircraft has been moved from the gate and there is no further impact to operations, it said.

BWI is 9 miles south of downtown Baltimore and 32 miles northeast of Washington, the airport’s website states. It is also the “busiest airport in the region,” the site says, and is named after Baltimore native Thurgood Marshall, who was the first African-American to serve on the US Supreme Court.

UPDATE: Jet bridge failure is under investigation. The jet bridge will remain closed until investigation is complete. Aircraft moved from gate. No further impact to operations. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 30, 2018

Partial equipment failure involving jet bridge at #BWI Gate E-10. BWI Fire & Rescue Dept responded, along w/ mutual aid. Preliminary info indicates 6 individuals transported to local hospitals w/ non-life-threatening injuries. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 30, 2018