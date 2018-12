× Person struck by car on I-91 SB in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — State police and North Haven Fire Department have responded to I-91 southbound on calls of a pedestrian struck.

North Haven Fire Department tweeted Saturday evening, tha the incident happened between exits 8 and 9 on the highway.

Drivers should expect delays in both directions.

The condition of the person who was struck is unknown.

#HappeningNow I-91 southbound between exits 8 and 9 in #NorthHaven Traffic congestion due to State Police on scene investigating a MVA @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/NBQhj83ZM2 — Jose Gomez 🎥 (@JoseGomezTV) December 30, 2018

North Haven FD & CSP on scene of a pedestrian struck on I-91 between Exits 8-9. Expect heavy delays in both directions. — North Haven FD (@NorthHavenFD) December 29, 2018

This is a developing story.