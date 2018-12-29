Rainy end to 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a very rainy Friday, with a lot of fog overnight, skies are clear and temps are beginning to nosedive behind this storm. A cold front moved through overnight, shifting the winds around a bit. Now - a good fetch of polar air is taking hold underneath the High Pressure airmass moving overhead. Temps will fall back into the 20s overnight.

Into Sunday, a batch of clouds will sneak in helping to limit surface heating during the day. Highs will feel more seasonable, only topping out around 35. This cool spell will be short lived. Warmer temps are expected into New Year's Eve as the airmass modifies ahead of our next storm.

This storm will be another soaker for the area, and it's possible we could see another inch of rain. Thankfully this storm will pack less wind. Timing is expected to be late afternoon for the start time, and overnight into New Year's Day for the end.

After this storm moves out - It's likely temps will stay rather seasonal through the rest of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures in the 40s with a cooler feel to the air due to the breeze. Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. High: Low 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: PM rain, possibly continuing into the midnight hour. Highs around 40.

NEW YEAR'S DAY: A morning shower, then clearing out and warming up. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: upper 30s

