West Haven police looking for suspect in connection with home invasion, burglary

WEST HAVEN — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have committed a home invasion and burglary.

Police said the suspect is wanted for questioning related to a burglary/home invasion that happened Friday afternoon.

An old woman was home at the time of the incident.

The suspect left the residence after they were startled by a third party, said police.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Police released several pictures of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call WHPD Detective Conlan. Desk: (203) 937-3912. Any information given can be treated as confidential. Reference case number 18-84424