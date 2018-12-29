× Woodbury 1st Selectman William Butterly has passed away

WOODBURY – William “Bill” Butterly, the 1st Selectman of Woodbury, has passed away at age 75.

His brother posted on Facebook that Bill Butterly died overnight of a heart attack.

Selectman Barbara Perkinson tells FOX61 that she was notified of Butterly’s passing shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. She is now Acting First Selectman, a post she can hold for a maximum of 30 days, according to statute. She says the Board of Selectman – which had just 3 members before Butterly’s passing – has scheduled a meeting for 9 a.m. on Monday. The remaining board members will meet in Executive Session, where they’ll get legal counsel on filling the vacancy.

Butterly was in his third term as the small Litchfield County town’s chief executive, a post he was elected to without any party affiliation. He had gained some attention outside of the rural town when he clashed with a resident who had posted a sign depicting him as Stalin.

No funeral or memorial plans have been arranged yet.