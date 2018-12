OLD SAYBROOK — Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Old Saybrook Sunday morning.

Firefighters said that they were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. on calls of a fully involved barn fire on Middlesex Turnpike.

Essex Fire Department and Westbrook Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire.

It is unclear if any animals were hurt due to the fire.

Essex Fire Department photographer Richard Spearrin captured the intensity of the blaze.